Kathleen “Kathy” Ann Gelmini of Onaway died January 4, 2021. Kathy and James were married September 17, 1960.

They were blessed with 60 years of marriage after meeting at Farwell Skating Rink in Detroit. Kathy adored her husband James, and their most treasured memories were camping in Michigan state parks and taking rides across the Mackinac Bridge and through the Upper Peninsula. Their love and devotion to each other and their family was an example to all. Many were inspired by Kathy and Jim’s strong bond.

Kathy was a devoted wife, a nurturing mother and doting grandmother. She couldn’t have been prouder of her family. Any accomplishment, no matter how big or small, was reason for Kathy to beam with pride and nothing made her happier than a visit or call from her children or grandchildren. She knew, thought of, and made contact with her many grandchildren in a show of her steadfast love. Every occasion, birthday, and special event earned a call or card. Kathy’s presence was strong in the lives of her grandchildren.

Kathy is survived by her husband, James Gelmini of Onaway; and her six children, Beth Rahn (Steve), Matthew Gelmini (Carrie), Christopher Gelmini (Sharon), Lori Czerwienski (Edward), Timothy Gelmini (Christine) and Monica Orlando (Matthew); as well as 22

grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two expectant great-grandchildren.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Corinne Koerber; and her older sister, Mary. She is survived by four other siblings, Jeanette Chumita (Allen), Corinne Boyd (Bill), Charles Koerber (Arlynda) and William Koerber (Joan); as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

Kathy’s fondness for the outdoors, cooking, and cleanliness will live on in her husband and children’s lives. “We will all miss her dearly. Rest in Peace, our beautiful wife and mother.”

Cremation arrangements were in care of Chagnon Funeral Home. Kathy’s life will be celebrated at a later date.