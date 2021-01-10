Lucy JoAnn Hayner

Lucy JoAnn Hayner, 83, of Onaway passed away Monday, January 4, 2021 at her home. Surviving are her husband, Lynn Hayner of Onaway; four daughters, Deborah (Jerry) Townsend of Hesperia, Naomi (Art) Rought of Meriden, Illinois, Jessie (Tony) Hoover of Minooka, Illinois and Julie (Timothy) Lewis of Sheridan, Illinois; 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews; and in-laws. ght = 90; google_ad_format = '728x90'; google_ad_type = 'image'; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> ght = 90; google_ad_format = '728x90'; google_ad_type = 'image'; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

Visitation was Wednesday, January 6, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Chagnon Funeral Home. Funeral service will be today (Thursday, January 7) at 11 a.m., at Onaway Seventh-day Adventist Church, 21440 M-68 Highway, Onaway.

Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery, Onaway.