Lucy JoAnn Hayner
Lucy JoAnn Hayner, 83, of Onaway passed away Monday, January 4, 2021 at her home.
Surviving are her husband, Lynn Hayner of Onaway; four daughters, Deborah (Jerry) Townsend of Hesperia, Naomi (Art) Rought of Meriden, Illinois, Jessie (Tony) Hoover of Minooka, Illinois and Julie (Timothy) Lewis of Sheridan, Illinois; 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews; and in-laws.
Visitation was Wednesday, January 6, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Chagnon Funeral Home. Funeral service will be today (Thursday, January 7) at 11 a.m., at Onaway Seventh-day Adventist Church, 21440 M-68 Highway, Onaway.
Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery, Onaway.