Presque Isle County Advance

Kurt B. Ries, 73, of Rogers City, passed away Saturday evening January 2, 2021 at McLaren Northern Michgian hospital in Petoskey. :0'; //--> :0'; //-->

Kurt was born in Detroit August 1, 1947 to Dr. Robert and Patricia Ries. He will be fondly remembered for his witty (somewhat dry) sense of humor and his love of family and friends. Kurt is survived by his wife Eileen “Leeny”; children, Jennifer (Cory) Curtis, Katie Ries, Jenny (Jesse) Fenstermaker and Christian (Nancy Jo) Kulikowski; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandson. Also, his loving sisters, Wendy (John) Raymond, Jackie (Jim) Bannon and Deb Davis; as well as several special nieces, nephews and family members. Per his wishes, no services will be held. A family gathering is planned to take place in the summer. Memorials in Kurt’s name are suggested for Presque Isle County/Rogers City Food & Baby Pantry, Presque Isle County/Rogers City Historical Museum or charity of friend’s choice. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.