Richard Terris “Terry” Hutton

Richard Terris “Terry” Hutton, 79, of Presque Isle passed away peacefully at home following complications of dementia January 14, 2021.

He was born December 17, 1941 in Detroit.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Kathryn (nee Tujaka). 

Burial with full military honors will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly at 10 a.m. Monday, April 26.

Memorials may be directed to the Wurtsmith Air Museum, 4071 East Van Ettan Street, Oscoda, MI 48750.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.