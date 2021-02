Bradley P. Eldridge, 63, of Hawks passed away February 1, 2021 at Medilodge in Alpena. He was born August 27, 1957. He is survived by his sister, Kim Porritt and his extended family at Windy Hill AFC Home in Hawks.A graveside service and burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery in Rogers City Friday, February 5, at 2 p.m. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.