Irene M. Plume

Irene M. Plume age 85 of Grand Lake passed away peacefully at home January 30, 2021. She was born June 14, 1935 in Rogers City to Arnold and Bertha (Trapp) Nagel. Irene worked as a waitress at the Brooks Hotel from 1951 through 1953. She graduated from Rogers City High School in 1953 then went on to attend the Northeastern School in Commerce. Irene took a job as librarian at the Presque Isle County Library from 1954 through 1960. On September 30, 1955 she married Elmer Plume in Rogers City. Irene enjoyed many years of camping with Elmer, Susie and close friends; watching for giant woodpeckers from her kitchen table; and, sharing her love for the beauty of Grand Lake with her children and grandchildren. Irene was a life member of VFW Post 2496 Ladies Auxiliary in Alpena.

Mrs. Plume devoted her life to her daughter, Susan; as well as other family members who also survive her; a son, Allan (Cherrie) Plume of Alpena and another daughter, Katherine (Jeff) Taphouse also of Alpena; four grandchildren, Justin Plume, Sawyer (Tali) Plume, Hilary (David) Gilleand and Sam Taphouse; two great-grandsons, Liam David Gilleand and Finn Elmer Gilleand; and a brother, David (Shirley) Nagel of Rogers City. Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Bertha Nagel and her husband, Elmer.

A memorial graveside service for family and friends will take place at a later date. Memorials may be given to the Pied Piper Opportunity Center, 444 Wilson St., Alpena, MI 49707. Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.