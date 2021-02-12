DHD4 still working through pre-registered list

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

District Health Department No. 4 (DHD4) continues to set up new COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) vaccination clinics each week as the agency learns how much vaccine has been shipped to the region.

Presque Isle County remains on the schedule for the second dose booster, Feb. 19, at the Case Township Community Center, Millersburg.

For others, DHD4 continues to work its way through the pre-registration list for the 1A (health care workers) and 1B 65+) priority groups.

“If someone wants the vaccine and has not already pre-registered, they should do so,” said Cathy Goike, DHD4

certified health education specialist. “Those who might have trouble navigating the internet or do not have a computer the Region 9 Area Agency on Aging is helping do online pre-registrations.” The number to call for internet use assistance is 989-358-4899.

In addition to the 6,951 doses (includes first and second doses) that DHD4 has given, “we have been able to redistribute a combined 500 doses to our local Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs),” said Goike. This includes Thunder Bay Community Health Service (TBCHS), Inc., that has offices in Rogers City and Onaway, as well as the Alcona Health Center.

As of this week, 500 doses were provided to FQHCs.

“Please understand that the supply of vaccines our organization is able to obtain is very limited at this time and we are contacting our eligible patients to schedule their vaccines as supplies become available,” said Stacy Skiba, TBCHS administrative director. “If an individual is interested in receiving their COVID-19 vaccine, they may register with this link (https://bit.ly/3t9sTMY) to be added to our waiting list. There is no need to call to schedule an appointment, our staff will contact patients as vaccines become available.”

If interested individuals do not have internet access or are unable to use our registration link, they may call our health center at 989-742-4583 for assistance.

Meijer has a contract with the state to administer the vaccine and is expected to handle about 25,000 shots this week; however, it is unclear if any will be at the Alpena store.

For those who continue to wait, getting tested for COVID-19 can be free and easy.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is holding testing this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alpena County Fairgrounds’ Merchants’ Building, 625 S. 11th.

There is no pre-registration, insurance, prescription or doctor’s order needed.

“The only thing they ask, is that you do not eat or drink within 30 minutes of your test,” said Goike.