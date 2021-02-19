Homecoming week a little different this year at RCHS

Students at Rogers City High School have been enjoying homecoming week activities.

“I was happy that we were able to decorate the hallways,” said secondary principal/superintendent Nick Hein. “The students did a great job and it gives them some remembrance of what life was before this began.”

While there will be no dance, spirit week went forward in earnest.

Monday was pajama day; Tuesday sauce day (sixth grade, mayo color; seventh, mustard; eighth, ketchup; ninth, barbecue; 10th, ranch, dress like a cowboy; 11th, blue cheese, dress blue, cheesy or like a cow; 12th; 1,000 Island, dress Hawaiian.

Wednesday was character day; Thursday is dress like a teacher; and Friday is orange-and-black day with everyone breaking out the Hurons’ gear.

“We are hopeful the numbers continue to get better and we can get back to the point of hosting dances and getting all the fans back to games because this thing called life is short and we want to make sure everyone gets to take part in it,” said Hein.

The king and queen will be announced at Friday’s virtual pep assembly.