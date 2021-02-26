Jody Louise Baldwin, 47, of Presque Isle passed away February 16, 2021 surrounded by her family.

She was born January 5, 1974 in Wyoming, Michigan to James and Gail Barko.

On November 26, 2005 she married Michael Baldwin at the Thunder Bay Resort in Hillman. Jody loved everything outdoors; camping, hiking and kayaking. She was a hockey fan, especially of the Detroit Red Wings. Jody loved animals. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and co-workers. Jody will be remembered as a great mom!

Sh

e is survived by her husband, Michael; daughter, Evelyn; parents, Gail and Jim Barko; a brother, Kevin (Kristy) Barko; two nephews, Elijah and Nate Barko; an aunt, Earlene Currier; a cousin, Erin Smiley; her in-laws, Curtis and Raelene Baldwin, Kaelene (Richard) Horn, Matt and RJ Horn, Scott (Christy) Baldwin, and Rachel, Kaitlyn, Chris, Gwen and Josie; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends arrived at the Beck Funeral Home in Rogers City Saturday, February 20, for a memorial visitation, with remembrances being shared followed by a memorial hike on the trails at the New Presque Isle Lighthouse.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in memory of Jody Baldwin to the Huron Humane Society (Alpena) or Liberty’s Dream Animal Rescue (Rogers City). Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.