Marilyn June “Mary” Miller, 74, of Rogers City passed peacefully at Orchard Manor February 1, 2021. She was born October 30, 1946 in Tecumseh to Glen and Alma (Burnett) Mumaw. Mary graduated from Tecumseh High School in1964. She went on to Michigan State University where she earned her teaching certificate with high honors in1968. On June 14, 1969 she married David Miller at the Adrian College Chapel. Mary taught at the elementary school in Tecumseh for several years until the birth of their first child. Ten years later she worked in the library at Saline High School. Following Dave’s retirement in the year 2000, the Millers moved to Rogers City. Mary was very active at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rogers City, also the Pieceable Lighthouse Quilters, pt> pt>

Women’s Civic League and Rogers City Book Club. Mary enjoyed camping, traveling, sewing and making beautiful quilts.

She is survived by her husband, David; daughter, Julie (Douglas) Heasley of Farmington; son, Marc of Des Moines, Iowa; a grandson, Dylan Heasley; and a sister, Joan (Larry) Gould of Morenci. She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Alma.

Beck Funeral Home will announce her memorial service later in the summer.

Memorials may be given to Westminster Presbyterian Church in memory of Mary Miller.