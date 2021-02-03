Barbara Lois (Dehring) Heath

Barbara Lois (Dehring) Heath, 95, passed away quietly at her home in Sun City, Arizona January 28, 2021. She was born in in 1925 in Alpena and lived in Rogers City most of her life, in 2003 she moved to Arizona with her husband Bernard.

She was married to the love of her life, Bernard, and in November 2020, they celebrated 70 years of marriage. She was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church, the Altar Society and Daughters of Isabella.

She worked at the Calcite Credit Union for over 20 years. Barbara will be remembered for her wonderful sewing skills, gardening and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Bernard of Sun City; children, Katy Owen of Springfield, Illinois, Mary Visner of Phoenix, Arizona and Dona Modrzynski of San Antonio, Texas; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; and sisters in-law, Betty Dehring of Rogers City and Ruth Lake of Charlotte. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Lynn (William) Modrzynski; parents, John and Theresa Dehring; four brothers, Ed and Roy Shepke and Peter and Wally Dehring; and three sisters, Julia (Sam) Kuznicki, Blanche (Eli) Mulka and Isabell (Jack) Phelan. Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Presque Isle County later this year.