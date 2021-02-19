Michael “Mike” Bruce Cole Sr., 66, of Cedaredge, Colorado passed away at Delta County Memorial Hospital in Delta, Colorado Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

No public service is planned at this time.

Mr. Cole, known to family and friends as Dad or Mike, was born November 29, 1954. He was the son of Russell and Dorothy (Cole) Sigsby. He loved being outdoors, especially fishing and panning for gold in Alaska, spending time with his family and relished being Grandpa. Michael is survived by his three children, Michael B. Cole, Jr. (Julie), Nathan Cole (Michelle) and Mistie Keating (Joe). He is also survived by seven gran

dchildren, Collin Nicholas, Caleb Gabriel, Sarah Grace, Millie Mae, Mia Ann Grace, Cole Joseph and Hayden Lawrence; a stepbrother, Russell W. Sigsby (Kathy); a brother, David A. Sigsby (Jean); a sister, Cynthia J. Minier (Craig); a brother, Jeffrey P. Sigsby; and many other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Julie Ann Sigsby.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory. View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at https://www.taylorfuneralservice.com/m/obituaries/Michael-Cole-21/Memories.