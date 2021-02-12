‘Tuna Does Vegas’ certain to raise laughter for limited audiences

by Richard Lamb–Advance Editor

A pair of talented local performers will do all the characters in “Tuna Does Vegas” opening tonight (Thursday) at the Rogers City Theater.

Produced by the Rogers City Community Theatre, the two-man show stars Karl W. Heidemann, in his fourth go at the Tuna series, and Ed Perrault, in his first role in the Tuna series, but the latest role in his long list of credits.

Seating is limited to the first 50 patrons at the door, as no advance tickets will be sold.

“The story is about Arles and Bertha who eloped for their wedding. So Arles wanted to take Bertha to Las Vegas to renew their wedding vows. Arles is a disc jockey on radio station OKKK in the little town of Tuna, Texas. Seems like all the townspeople of Tuna heard their plans so they all end up going to Las Vegas,” said director Denise Perrault.

What ensues is chaotic comedy as the cast of offbeat characters disrupt the romantic vacation planned by the couple.

The play is the fourth in the series written by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard that included “Greater Tuna,” “A Tuna Christmas” and “Red, White and Tuna” all performed at the Rogers City Theater during past seasons.

“Karl and Ed are both seasoned actors so it was really easy to be the director of this play because they had so much input and they really helped out a lot,” Denise Perrault said.

The actors had fun portraying more than 20 characters of various ages and genders.

With both actors playing multiple parts, quick costume changes are important. The crew includes producer Val Schalk, assistant director Pennie Kelly along with Theresa Gibson as sound technician, Baylee Lijewski who is the light technician and Caitlynn Shadbolt as backstage assistant.

The play runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. Sunday’s show is 2 p.m.

“Even after every day with going over the same lines, there are nights when they crack each other up. It is going to be a fun show,” the director added.