William “Bill” Charles Huffman, 76, of Onaway, died at home Friday, January 29, 2021. The son of Ernest and Regina (Shire) Huffman, Bill was born in Cheboygan August 10, 1944 and was raised in Onaway. He married Shirley Ann DuBois March 14, 1964 in Onaway and they made their home in Flint.

At the tender age of 19, Bill left home and went to work on the assembly line at General Motors Co. In 1993, after 30 years, he retired from Buick City in Flint and not long after, moved back home to Onaway to enjoy retirement. A skilled carpenter and talented woodworker, Bill kept busy with projects around his home. He built himself a garage and shed as well as crafted beautiful wood furniture and continually lent a hand to his family and friends on their projects. He eventually took a retirement job at the Black Lake Golf Course where he worked for 16 years. Bill enjoyed his work at the golf course and the many people he met there. The free golf wasn’t too bad either.

Not one to sit idle, Bill had plenty of things he enjoyed to keep himself busy. He often could be heard whistling while he worked on one of his many projects in the garage or while he tinkered with his tractor. He enjoyed mowing grass, plowing snow, and cutting firewood. He often helped family by plowing them out after a heavy snow or cutting their lawn during the busy summer months. Cutting firewood with Bill never seemed like a chore because he made it a fun day in the woods with the guys. He would build a fire, make lunch, and enjoy the time together, all while getting the wood cut.

Bill’s greatest passion was his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved when they came to visit and always had plans for what they would do together, which usually included playing golf and going fishing. Bill knew every fishing hole in two counties so if the fish weren’t biting at one place they would try somewhere else. Bill lovingly teased his grandchildren and they delighted in playing little pranks on their “Papa.” He certainly enjoyed every minute he had with his grandchildren and the special bond they shared. Bill loved his family very much. He was close with his brothers, sisters, and in-laws and was devoted to Shirley and his children. Caring, he always put his family first. Friendly, kind, and always concerned about others, Bill Huffman was well-loved and will be sadly missed.

Surviving Bill is his wife of nearly 57 years, Shirley Huffman of Onaway; a daughter, Tina (Brad) Hoeft of Capac; a son, Randy Huffman of Caro; six grandchildren, Andrew (Chelsea) and Michael Hoeft, Megan (Justin) Jones, Katelyn and Sara Huffman, and Haley (Talon) Sheribe; and three great-grandchildren, Abigail, Kennedy and Tanya. Bill also leaves his sisters, Sally Robinson of Davison, and Fra

n (Ron) Stevens and Rosie (Don) Woodcock, both of Flint; the sister-in-law he adored, Treva Stoner of Onaway; and a special niece, Debbie Green, also of Onaway; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his son, Billy; brothers, Ernie and Frank; his parents; and his two little Chihuahua’s that absolutely adored him, Mya and Little Dinky. Special thanks to all the caregivers and nurses for their compassion, friendship, and the excellent care given to Bill. All of you hold a special place in the hearts of Bill’s family.

At this time Bill will be honored by his family privately. A graveside service at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Tower will be held in the spring. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Bill to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to McLaren Home Care and Hospice. Arrangements were in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.