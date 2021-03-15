Barbara Lee (Ganier) Schaedig

Barbara Lee (Ganier) Schaedig died Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at home in Rogers City, surrounded by her loving family. Surviving are her children, Kimberly (Rob) Wing, Timothy (Carla) Schaedig and Jeffery (Kris) Schaedig; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held in the spring at Peace Lutheran Church in Rogers City.

Memorials can be sent to Peace Lutheran Church.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.