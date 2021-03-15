Jared Stephen Niedzwiecki, 49, of Saginaw, passed away unexpectedly due to an automobile accident Wednesday, February 23, 2021. The son of Agnes (Jon) Tobias (Niedzwiecki), Jared was born November 23, 1971, in Bay City. He married Leticia “Tisha” Bermejo April 14, 2007. They shared 21 happy years together.

Jared loved being outdoors, whether he was hunting, snowmobiling or riding dirt bikes. His greatest joy in life came from his family and spending time with them.

Jared is survived by his beloved wife, Leticia “Tisha” Niedzwiecki; loving children, Devin Bermejo, Keiara Bermejo, Maranda Niedzwiecki and Landon N

iedzwiecki; his mother, Agnes “Aggie” (Jon) Tobias; stepsiblings, Ryan (Kristen) Tobias, Nathan Tobias and Amber Tobias; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Paul and Edith Niedzwiecki.

Visitation took place Sunday, February 28, at Fischer Family Funeral Home, 504 N. Michigan Avenue, Saginaw, MI 48602.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to Tisha Niedzwiecki and family, 7168 East State St., Posen, MI 49776.

For information, please call (989) 755-8277. To express your condolences, please visit www.fischerfuneral.com.