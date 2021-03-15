Elsie M. Smith, 85, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter, Lori and Scott Allen, in Brighton March 1, 2021. Elsie was born to Donald and Eva Hoffmeyer in Onaway June 29, 1935. She graduated from Onaway High School then attended and graduated from Onaway County Normal. Elsie taught one year at a country school in Corunna before marrying Stanley “Stan” R. Smith in Onaway June 1, 1957.

Elsie was a wonderful wife, mother, and homemaker and spent all the growing-up years of their children doing just that. She was full of life and humor. No one knew what was being “cooked up” especially when she, “Frank” and sister, Thelma, “Walt,” were together! Elsie loved to play cards, go to the casino, go for rides through the plains, and sit on the porch visiting with family. She had such a sense of humor and often made everyone laugh with her comments regarding every situation. She loved the color RED and it matched her spirited personality. Elsie loved good ol’ country music, especially Hank Williams and George Jones. She was a good old gal, “downright – upright.” Most of all Elsie loved her family, immediate and extended. She dearly loved all her nieces and nephews and always had such interest in all they done. She was always there for everyone and will be deeply missed by all, as the love was so very mutual. When Stan and Elsie’s kids were growing up most of their friends considered the Smith’s house their second home.

Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Eva Hoffmeyer; her husband, Stanley R. Smith; a sister, Dorothy Painter; and a brother, Earl Hoffmeyer. Surviving are three children, Darwin (Charlene) Smith of Onaway, John (Carey) Smith of Onaway and Lori (Scott) Allen of Brighton; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; as well as sisters,

Florence Newsted of Fremont, Thelma (Aaron) Curtis of Onaway and Darlene (Rick) Homkes of Russiaville, Indiana; brothers, Allan Hoffmeyer and Jay (Denise) Hoffmeyer, both of Onaway; sisters-in-law, Christine Hoffmeyer, Barbara Oard and Kate (Jerry) Sherman; brother-in-law, Clifford Smith; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held at Chagnon Funeral Home Sunday, March 7, followed by a funeral service at Remnant Church of Jesus Christ Monday with High Priest Denise Pauly presiding. Elsie’s final resting place will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Onaway.

Those planning an expression of sympathy the family request memorials to Hospice of Michigan at www.hom.org.