Theresa Jean McFalda, 95, of Presque Isle passed away March 14, 2021.

She was born October 15, 1925 in Detroit to Theodore and Agnes (Darga) Peters.

On July 4, 1942 she married James McFalda at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Posen. Theresa owned and operated the Kahuna Restaurant on Grand Lake for many years. She was an avid reader and an accomplished writer who had one of her short stories published.

Theresa enjoyed traveling, picking wild berries, gardening and spendi

ng time with her dog, Gluce.

Theresa is survived by eight children, Judy McFalda of Rogers City, James (Rosemary Shaw) McFalda Jr. of Georgia, Patrick (Virginia) McFalda of Clarkston, Suzan (Jeff) Krey-Johnson of Ossineke, Dan “Buzz” McFalda of Presque Isle, Jean (Ahdi) Dasuqi of Clarkston, Timothy (Judy) McFalda of Mio and Joe (Carol) McFalda of Casco; many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and several great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband James October 12, 2011.

Beck Funeral Home will announce her memorial Mass when the date is set later this summer.

