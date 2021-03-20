Top of the morning, Rogers City!

Hammond Bay residents Bruce, 80, and Fay, 70, McHaney, were celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in grand style.

With a Crock-Pot full of a warm batch of corn beef and cabbage in the waiting at home, the couple ventured in Rogers City for a jog around town on wee, chilly morning along the shores of the Nautical City. They waved at each passing vehicle, no matter the person behind the wheel.

Just some friendly folks, dressed in the green from head to toe, celebrating the holiday and bringing smiles to others.

Those in Rogers City who knew the beloved Mike Eustice, have no doubt that he would have had a great big grin on his leprechaun loving heart at the sight of these two. They were sure of having a whale of a time.