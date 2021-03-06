Walter Leo “Wally” Roznowski, 76, of Posen passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family March 2, 2021.Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Friday, March 5, from 3-8 p.m. where the Knights of Columbus will lead the rosary at 6:30 p.m. followed by the parish wake service at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Posen from 9 a.m. until time of Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating. Posen Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7804 will accord full military honors immediately following Mass. Beck Funeral Home will announce a complete obituary when his funeral arrangements are finalized.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.