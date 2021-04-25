Christine Laray Brege
Christine Laray Brege, 68, of Belknap passed away peacefully at home April 17, 2021.
She was born January 17, 1953 in Rogers City to Carl and Bertha (Kowalewsky) Brege.
She is survived by four siblings, Paulette (John) Trapp, Kathleen (Lindsay) Berg, Charles Brege and Richard (Rita) Brege, all of Belknap; 10 nieces and nephews; and 11 great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation was at St. Michael Lutheran Church Wednesday, April 21, through time of her funeral with the Rev. Paul Boerger officiating.
Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be given to St. Michael Lutheran Church or St. John Lutheran School.
Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.