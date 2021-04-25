Sunday, April 25, 2021

Presque Isle County Advance

Covering Presque Isle County since 1878

Presque Isle County Advance
Obituaries 

Leona “Onie” Grace Reedy (Miller)

Editor

Leona “Onie” Grace Reedy (Miller), 88, of Columbiaville passed away peacefully in her home in Rogers City, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Leona was born in Mt. Morris, April 9, 1933 to Edward and Loretta Bell (Tucker) Miller. 

Survivors include her children, Lewis (Eddie) Robinson of Rogers City, Robert Robinson of Richland, Missouri, Leon (Pam) Robinson of Chase, Douglas (Carol) Robinson of Columbiaville and Darlin (Robert) LaFave of Boyne City; her 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and her beloved shih tzu, Miss Molly.

;margin:12px'>

Private services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.