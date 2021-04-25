Leona “Onie” Grace Reedy (Miller), 88, of Columbiaville passed away peacefully in her home in Rogers City, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Leona was born in Mt. Morris, April 9, 1933 to Edward and Loretta Bell (Tucker) Miller.

Survivors include her children, Lewis (Eddie) Robinson of Rogers City, Robert Robinson of Richland, Missouri, Leon (Pam) Robinson of Chase, Douglas (Carol) Robinson of Columbiaville and Darlin (Robert) LaFave of Boyne City; her 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and her beloved shih tzu, Miss Molly.

