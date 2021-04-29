Jane Selwa passed away April 21, 2021 in Detroit. She was born August 22, 1941 to the late Anthony and Helen Zegarski.

She is survived by her husband, Bob; her children, Rob and Ann; a son-in-law Don; grandchildren, Thomas and Nicolas; and a sister Alice.

She was married September 18, 1970, to Bob at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church of Detroit. Bob and Jane celebrated their golden wedding anniversary in 2020 at St. Raymond-Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church of Detroit.

She graduated from Wayne State University and pursued a career in the medical technology profession.

She served as a eucharistic minister, Rosary Altar Society officer and will be remembered as a faithful and gifted lady, outstanding homemaker and cook. Everyone called her a sweetheart and “Let Me Call You Sweetheart” was her favorite song.

Active in genealogy and family history including the Polish Genealogical Society of Michigan, she traveled with her family all across the United States. An active citizen with positive creative ideas, she loved playing games with family and f

riends.

She cared for others and was cared for tenderly by Bob and family and friends and Angela Hospice. Jane and Bob took part in the Married Couples Retreat at the Capuchin Retreat Center of Mt. Vernon. Jane loved gardening, reading, and welcoming family and friends. Jane loved making home improvements.

With kindness and affection, Jane touched the lives of everyone who knew her. Visitation and Mass of Resurrection took place Monday, April 26, at St. Raymond- Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church.

Arrangements were by Voran Funeral Home of Dearborn. Memorial contributions may be made to Angela Hospice or to the church.