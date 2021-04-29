Thursday, April 29, 2021

Obituaries 

Rolene K. Berg

Editor

Rolene K. Berg, 79, of East Lansing, formerly of Rogers City passed away in Lansing April 22, 2021 at Hospice House of Mid-Michigan.

She was born December 5, 1941 in Rogers City.

Beck Funeral Home will announce a complete obituary in the future, when her arrangements are finalized.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.