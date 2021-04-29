Rolene K. Berg, 79, of East Lansing, formerly of Rogers City passed away in Lansing April 22, 2021 at Hospice House of Mid-Michigan.
She was born December 5, 1941 in Rogers City.
Beck Funeral Home will announce a complete obituary in the future, when her arrangements are finalized.
Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.