Rolene K. Berg

Rolene K. Berg, 79, of East Lansing, formerly of Rogers City passed away in Lansing April 22, 2021 at Hospice House of Mid-Michigan. She was born December 5, 1941 in Rogers City.

Beck Funeral Home will announce a complete obituary in the future, when her arrangements are finalized.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.