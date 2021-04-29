After a life full of love and adventure, Kathleen Ann Belz, 77, peacefully slipped away into eternal life November 19, 2020. Kathleen was born to Joseph Christopher and Marian Langrisia Christopher August 18, 1943 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Kathleen met a tall, handsome U.S. Navy veteran, Skip Belz, after his return from his tours in Vietnam and the two fell in love. They married November 7, 1970 and began a lifelong adventure. Still as much in love as on their wedding day, Skip and Kathleen celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary a week-and-a-half before her passing.

Kathleen and Skip were business partners as well as life partners. They owned and operated a marina in Presque Isle for many years. After selling the marina business, they began a security firm and Kathleen became a certified security officer. She and Skip travelled across many states providing security services for factories, county fairs and other large events. Not ones to stay still for very long, Kathleen and Skip became “Summer Michiganders” and traveled to the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas where they wintered for 33 years at Fun-N-Sun RV Resort in San Benito, Texas. Their love of adventure led them to become travel hosts for Viva Mexico Tours, Inc., which gave Kathleen and Skip many opportunities to travel all across Mexico.

Kathleen was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW, and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. In her leisure time, she enjoyed getting together with friends and playing bingo, dominoes and cards.

