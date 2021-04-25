Jane Selwa passed away April 21, 2021 in Detroit. She was born August 22, 1941.

She is survived by her husband Bob. The couple celebrated their golden wedding anniversary September 2020. She is also survived by her children Rob and Ann, son-in-law Don, grandchildren Thomas and Nicolas.

Visitation is planned for Monday, April 26 at 9:30 a.m. and funeral Mass of the Resurrection at 10:30 a.m. at St. Raymond-Our Lady of Good Council Catholic Church of Detroit.

Arrangements in care of Voran Funeral Home