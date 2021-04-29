Patricia “Pat” Ann Loughran

Patricia “Pat” Ann Loughran, 84, of Rogers City passed away April 22, 2021 at MidMichigan Medical Center in Alpena. She was born August 12, 1936 in Detroit to Emile and June Norenberg. Pat graduated from St. Mary High School in Detroit then attended secretarial school. On May 18, 1957 she married John Loughran in Detroit. She and John moved to Rogers City in 1988. Pat enjoyed cooking, crocheting, doing needlework and driving people crazy (she said she had a license to do that). She is survived by two children, John F. Loughran III of Rogers City and Cheryl (Mike) Kroll of Rogers City; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 10 nieces; and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews. _color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> _color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

Pat was preceded in death by her husband, John; and a son, Michael.

Friends my visit at the Beck Funeral Home today (Thursday, April 29) from 4-8 p.m. where Sister Mary Michelz will conduct her funeral at 7 p.m.

Burial will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly Monday, May 3, at 1 p.m.

Memorials may be given to the Rogers City First Responders.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org