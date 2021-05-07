Bryan Larry Fuhrman

Bryan Larry Fuhrman, 32, of Rogers City passed away April 27, 2021 at Spectrum-Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. He was born June 12, 1988 in Rogers City to Larry and Elizabeth (Hacker) Fuhrman.

He is survived by his parents, Larry and Liz Fuhrman of Rogers City; a sister, Sarah (John) Talaske of Rogers City; nieces and nephew, Ryleigh, Patrick, Isabella, Thea and Harper; grandparents, Ray and Kay Fuhrman of Rogers City, and David and Ruthann Hacker of Colorado Springs, Colorado; several aunts, uncles and cousins; many friends; and his loyal companion, Ruger.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be given to a charity of your choice in memory of Bryan Fuhrman. Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.