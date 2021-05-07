After a long and valiant struggle, Rolene Berg’s earthly journey ended April 22, 2021, while holding her daughter’s hand. Born December 5,1941, she was the only surviving child of Jack and Helen Berg. Rolene graduated from Alpena Community College and then Michigan State University. Her first career was as a teacher and then in 1977, she joined New Way In, Inc as the administrator of the women’s re-entry program. She assisted many women in their return to society and worked at New Way In until 1989, when she joined the state of Michigan as a social worker. In 1984, Rolene’s dream of being a mother was fulfilled when she adopted her daughter Melissa. Rolene and Melissa had a wonderful journey as mother/daughter that included living in Lansing, Georgetown Texas and Alpena. Rolene retired in 2002, and moved to Arizona, at first for winters and then semipermanently.

She enjoyed the Arizona sun along with her mother, Helen, until they both returned to Michigan when her health began to decline. Rolene was passionate in her love of animals from a big shaggy mutt named Lovie, to her bichon named Buddy along with a few in between. She was a soft touch for animal welfare organizations and would not tolerate animal abuse. She simply could not turn away when a child or animal was being abused.

She was predeceased by her father, Jack; infant brothers, Matthew and Michael; special aunt and uncle, Shirley and Lee Rayha; and her cousin, Thomas Rayha.

She is survived by her mother, Helen Berg; her daughter, Melissa (Michael) Misner; and grandson, Kaiden. A host of fr

iends as well as others that she touched and helped through her career. Rolene loved warm weather and springtime, so when you see spring flowers or someone walking their dog, think of Rolene with a smile in your heart.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a local animal shelter/rescue in her memory. Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home in Rogers City Saturday, May 15, from 1 p.m. through the time of her memorial service at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Bruce Michaud officiating. Inurnment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Rogers City.

Online condolences www.beckfuneralhome.org