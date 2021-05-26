Charlotte Mary “Carol” Darga, 83, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at home February 5, 2021.

She was born June 4, 1937 in Posen to Theophilus and Antoinette (Strzelecki) Budnik.

On February 6, 1956 she married Louis Darga at St. Casimir Catholic Church. Carol was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church and its Altar Society. Carol enjoyed cooking, baking, strawberry and blueberry picking, and the pies she made were out of this world, she also made delicious jam. Many people will remember Carol as the lady tending the Rogers City Little League concession stand, a duty she faithfully attended to for many years.

In her later years she enjoyed watching the Cubs and the Braves on television. She loved her family, but also made all of their friends feel as if they were Darga Kids too.

Carol is survived by three children, Mike (Judy) Darga, Carleen (Karl) Merchant and Joe (Heather Sterly) Darga; 17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; seven siblings, Leo (Joan) Budnik, Janet (Bill) Buczkowski, George (Joanne) Budnik, Emil (Pat) Budnik, Elaine (Bill) Grzeskowiak, Larry (Barbara) Budnik and Mitch (Clara) Budnik; she is also survived by three daughters-in-law, Lori, Paula and Kelly; and a sister-in-law, Anne Buckner.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Louis; two sons,

John and Bob; a grandson, Tony Darga; a great-grandson, Wyatt Bauer; and eight siblings, Fritz, Phil, Clarence, Beaver, Bernie, Pat, Florian and Annette.

Friends may visit at St. Ignatius Catholic Church Friday, June 4, from 9 a.m. through time of her memorial Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Rolando Silva officiating.

Inurnment will follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of Michigan or St. Ignatius Catholic School’s Angel Fund in memory of Carol Darga.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.