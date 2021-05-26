In 2017 William “Bill” Budnick and I (Darla Budnick) went on a long journey, we didn’t know it would be such a difficult ride. Our journey ended Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the University of Michigan Hospital when Bill left for his heavenly home. He fought a good fight, and passed peacefully away with his family by his side, he was 78.

His parents were Theresa and Julius Budnick and was the youngest of 10 children. He graduated from Rogers City High School with the Class of 1961, served in the U.S. Army from 1963-1965, and retired from U.S. Steel, Carmeuse Plant as a blaster. He married Darla Hopp in 1966 and together they had two g

reat kids, Amy (Steve) Urban and Todd (Cory). They blessed him with the most awesome grandkids, Nick, Kaleb and Brooke; and one funny little great Theo. His greatest joy was watching them play sports and teaching them how to fish, hunt and pick mushrooms. Bill was a great cook for several friends in the back garage at Tony’s AP Super with his Friday night fish fries and venison too. Bill was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church and his faith was great so I know we will see him on the other side. He will surely be missed.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date by the Beck Funeral Home.

