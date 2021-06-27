Calvin “Cal” C. Manning

Calvin "Cal" C. Manning, 83, of Cheboygan, died at home May 28, 2021. The son of Elmer and Ida (Page) Manning, he was born in Detroit July 13, 1937 and lived most of his life in Cheboygan. Patriotic, he answered his country's call to serve and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. An ironworker by trade, he was a proud union man with membership in Ironworkers Local No. 25. An avid outdoorsman, Calvin enjoyed hunting and shooting sports. He was a crack shot at sporting clays, on the billiard table, as well as on the golf course. He was a colorful character with a colorful vocabulary and had a gift for telling the best stories that he often shared at pool league and golf league. Through the years he played men's pool at the Onaway Bar, The Metropole, Tower Tavern, and the 211 Bar. He also played on men's golf league at Stoney Links where he worked as a ranger, later taking a job at Black Lake Golf Club. A bit of a "gearhead," Cal loved hot rods, working on cars, and tinkering on motors.

Surviving Cal are his sons, Mike of Traverse City, Paul of Holland and Mark of Cheboygan; his grandchildren, Gregory and Sandra; and a brother, Marvin (Pat) Manning of Dearborn. Calvin was preceded in death by his former wife, Nancy; a grandson, Scotty; sisters, Shirley Newburn and Mae Archambo; as well as his dogs that he loved so much.

Cremation arrangements were in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.

Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Calvin to the Cheboygan County Humane Society, 1536 Hackleburg Road, Cheboygan, MI 49721. Calvin will be honored by his family privately and memorialized with a military headstone placed at Oak Hill Cemetery alongside his parents.