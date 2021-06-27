John Bernard Hawley

John Bernard Hawley, 64, of Krakow Township passed away June 15, 2021 at home. He was born May 15, 1957 in Alpena to Clarence and Bernice (Perski) Hawley.

John married Sharon Edwards December 27, 1995.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Sharon; a daughter, Susan Treichler of Florida; a son, Solom Eternal of California; siblings, Michael, Dale, Ron and Patricia Hawley all of Lachine.

Beck Funeral Home is in care of cremation arrangements. No Services are planned at this time.