Ernie Riley

Ernie Riley, 59, of Cheboygan passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at University of Michigan Hospital, Ann Arbor.

Surviving are his wife, Kimberly Rae Riley of Cheboygan; four sons, Chris (Amber) Riley of Millington; Art (Stacy) Riley of Vero Beach, Florida; Jeffrey Bursey (Jordyn Luft) of Ludington and Daniel Ashenfelter of Indian River; two daugthers, Tricia Riley of Grand Rapids and Krista Bursey of Cheboygan; six grandchildren; four sisters, Diane (Bill) Rowe, Tina Strawser, Lisa (Tony) Freeland and Christie (Keith) Corlew; a brother, Brian Riley; and in-laws, Reginald and Fern Hitchcock of Onaway.

Cremation arrangements in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.  Ernie will be honored by his family privately.