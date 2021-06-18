Victoria “Vicky” Lynn Cherrette, 66, of Rogers Township passed away peacefully at home June 11, 2021.

She was born September 13, 1954 in Rogers City to Henry and Eleanor (Micketti) Yarch.

Vicky graduated from Rogers City High School in 1972. On June 30, 1973 she married Jerome “Chum” Cherrette at St. Ignatius Catholic Church. Vicky worked at Mr. Ed’s IGA for many years, retiring in 2002.

She enjoyed reading murder mysteries, trips to the casino and Harley riding with Chum.

She is survived by her loving husband, Chum; three children, Chrissy (Tom) Delekta of Rogers City, Chad (Virginia) Cherrette of Rogers City and Matthew (Heather) Cherrette of Owosso; six grandchildren, Torri (Wyatt) McPherson, Cassidy Delekta

, Norah Cherrette, Mason Cherrette, Isabella Cherrette and Liam Cherrette; four siblings, Richard (Jackie) Yarch of Lansing, Judith (Doug) Furman of Indian River, Roger (Lori Gohl) Yarch of Rogers City and Janice Yarch of Alpena.

Vicky was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Carol Ann Hickman.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Saturday, June 19, from 3 p.m. through time of her funeral at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Roland Schaedig officiating.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of Michigan, St. James Lutheran Church or Friends Together – Alpena in memory of Vicky Cherrette.

