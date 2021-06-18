James “Jim” R. Dymond, 81, of Onaway, died at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital in Petoskey Tuesday, June 8, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Linda of Onaway; stepsons, Shane Kimbrell of Florida and Jamie (Michelle) Kimbrell of Texas; grandchildren, Shane, Chris, Jacob, Eric, Katlin and Zoe; as well as his brother, Bill (Kay) Dymond of Onaway; a sister, Marjorie Faulds of Port Huron; and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Darius Donald and Mildred (Jones) Dymond.

Jim was born April 21, 1940 in his grandparent’s home near Black Lake and graduated from Onaway High School in 1958. He went on to work as a machinist at General Motor’s Flint Engine Plant where he worked for 30 years. It was during this time that Jim met Linda Roberson. They married July 21, 1993 and made their home in Flint Township until 1995 when Jim retired and promptly returned home to Onaway.

Jim’s retirement years were spent enjoying the outdoors. An avid trapper, Jim trapped beaver, coyotes, mink, and even skunks. Well-known for his trapping skills, he was often called by hunting clubs to “trap-out” beaver and other nuisance animals. This past winter, Jim’s quarry included 93 beaver trapped from all parts of northern Michigan. With his coyote pelts, fur coats were made for his wife and granddaughter. Jim also enjoyed fishing, hunting and collecting pudding and Petoskey stones. He rarely passed up a garage sale, always looking for treasures to add to the collection stored in his barn. Jim went for a bike ride every day. Those who live in his neighborhood can attest to the fact that he pedaled that single-speed antique bicycle up McClutchey Hill every day and made it look easy.

Jim was an expert gardener whose sweet corn was famous around Black Lake. As a child, Jim helped his parents make maple syrup from sap collected from the maples on the family property on what is now Bonz Beach Farms. Helping Gary each spring with the maple syrup production at Bonz Beach Farms was special to Jim and brought back many memories of his childhoo

d. Though he had many interests and hobbies, Jim’s best times were spent with his grandchildren. He truly enjoyed being a grandpa and sharing his love for the outdoors with his grandchildren. Jim will be remembered as a humble man who lived a full life.

A memorial service will be held at Jim’s home on Bonz Beach Highway at a later date.

Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Jim to the American Cancer Society.

Cremation arrangements were in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.