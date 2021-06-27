Janis Elizabeth Blohm, 70, of Onaway, died at home Wednesday, June 16, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 1, at the home of Katrina and Rick McDonald, 6230 Barclay, Onaway.

Janis is survived by her sisters, Lyn (Greg) Stukalo of Lyons, Illinois and Peggy (Glen) Walters of Onaway; nieces, Katrina (Rick) McDonald of Onaway and Amy Stukalo (Don Stolte) of Lyons, Illinois; her grandnieces, Olivia McDonald and Lacy Monroe; grandnephews, Ian McDonald, Greg and Nick Stukalo-Stolte; and great-grandnephew, Aiden Monroe. Janis also leaves her companion, Moe Pardike of Millersburg and his family; and special friends, Shannon Merchant, Savannah and Daniel. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Eric Paul Warren in 2019; and her brother, Greg Blohm.

Born February 27, 1951 in Berwyn, Illinois, Janis was the daughter of Wesley J. and Martha Rose (Tuscher) Blohm. Raised near Chicago, as a child and teenager, Janis and her siblings spent summers at their Aunt Clara’s house in Sheboygan, Wisconsin and at Eagle River, Wisconsin where the family had a cabin. They swam and fished at Lake Nelson and made wonderful memories. The tradition continued when they had children of their own with a visit to Eagle River and reunion each summer.

Janis worked as a paraprofessional educator in Hazel Park for many years. After her son, Eric was raised and on his own, Janis moved from Howell to Onaway to live closer to her family. She became a familiar face in town working at Great Northern Drug, Manzana’s, Shannon Merchant’s Resale Store, and the Millersburg Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE). Friendly and caring, Janis was “Aunt Janis” to everyone who came to know her.

Skilled, talented and quite crafty, Janis enjoyed sewing and knitting. She sewed hundreds of masks during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that she gave to friends, family, and donated. She was a generous and giving person who always was doing something to help someone. She volunteered regularly at the Millersburg FOE including writing newsletters and planning the annual Cabin Fever event and Easter Egg Hunt. She loved fishing on Tower Pond and camping with Eric for much of the summer at the Pardike family campground in Ocqueoc.

Janis was a devoted mother who adored her son. She was a sister to confide in and a doting aunt. She loved her nieces as they were her own daughters and her grandniece and grandnephews as they were her grandchildren. She had a fantastic sense of humor and spoke her mind.