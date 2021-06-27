Deborah Kay Kramer

Deborah Kay Kramer, 68, of Rogers City passed away June 20, 2021 at MidMichigan Medical Center in Alpena. She was born June 21, 1952 in Detroit to Stanley and Agnes (Warren) Novak. She is survived by her husband, Thomas; five children, Tina Burke, Angela Alford, Aaron Kramer, Dawn (Christopher) Amaya and Corinne Kramer; 15 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and three siblings, Kathleen Allan, Cindy Gallinati and Brian (Laurie) Novak.

Friends may visit at St. Ignatius Catholic Church Wednesday, June 30, from 9 a.m. through time of her memorial Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Rolando Silva officiating.

Inurnment will follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.