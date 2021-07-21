Alice Esther Arlt

Alice Esther Arlt, 94, of Hawks passed away July 18, 2021 at her daughter’s home. She was born February 5, 1927 in Rogers City to Henry and Magdalene (Mielke) Bey. She is survived by six children, Beverly Arlt of Rogers City, Gene Arlt of Linden, Linda (Jerry) Smith of Millersburg, Rita (Gerard Shepke) Arlt of Hawks, Maria (John) Kay of Phoenix, Arizona and Mary (Vic) Skok of Cooks; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Setsuko “Shorty” Bey. '; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> '; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home today (Thursday) from 3-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday at Faith Lutheran Church in Hawks from 10 a.m. until time of her funeral at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Jack D. Ferguson officiating.

Burial will follow at Faith Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Church in memory of Alice Arlt.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.