Frank L. Mays, 89, of Dade City, Florida formally of Rogers City, passed away peacefully January 7, 2021 surrounded by family at Advent Health Hospital in Zephyrhills, Florida.

He was born November 24, 1931 in Rogers City to Frank and Mary (Budnick) Mayes.

Frank is survived by his children, Michael (Colleen) Vogler of Rogers City, Mark (Stephen Jaco

bson) Vogler of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Frank Vogler of Brooklyn, New York, Eric (Donna) Mays of York, Pennsylvania and Laine Mays of Tampa, Florida; five grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Sunday, August 1, from 5-8 p.m. with the rosary at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue Monday, August 2, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until time of his memorial Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Rolando Silva officiating. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery where the Rogers City Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 607 will accord military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Great Lakes Lore Maritime Museum, 367 North Third St., Rogers City, Michigan 49779 or St. Ignatius Catholic School, 545 South Third St., Rogers City, Michigan 49779.