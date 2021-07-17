Irene D. Hughes

Irene D. Hughes, 90, of Rogers City passed away July 7, 2021 at Orchard Manor in Posen. She was born June 12, 1931 in Rogers City to Andrew and Rose (Budnick) Yarch. Irene graduated from Rogers City High School in 1949. On September 9, 1950 she married Neal Hughes at St. Ignatius Catholic Church. She was a homemaker and enjoyed many camping trips with her family. Irene is survived by two sons, William (Cathy) Hughes of Gaylord and Robert (Brenda) Hughes of Rogers City; six grandchildren, Sandra (Jason) Dowdy, Renee’ Singer, Dawn (Ryan) Minton, Amy Hughes, Jessica Hughes and Brianna Hughes; great-grandchildren, Grace (John) Halverson, Faith (Michael) Gill, Keith Snyder, Kaycee Snyder, Kobe Snyder, Logan Minton and Nova Lynn Mrozek; and her brother, Clarence (Angie) Yarch of Posen. com/pagead/show_ads.js'> com/pagead/show_ads.js'>

She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Rose; her husband, Neal; her stepfather, Edward Steinke; a daughter-in-law, Sally Hughes; and a grandson, Zachary Stevens.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Sunday, July 11, with the parish wake service that evening with Sister Mary Michelz conducting. Visitation resumed Monday at St. Ignatius Catholic Church until time of her Mass with the Rev. Rolando Silva officiating.

Burial followed at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Orchard Manor AFC Home or Hospice of Michigan.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.