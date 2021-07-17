Part one of four ‘RC at 150’ in July 15 print edition

Enclosed in the July 15 print edition of the Advance is the first of four 24-page special sections produced to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the founding of Rogers City. For the next three weeks this sesquicentennial publication will be inserted in each of the next three editions of the newspaper.

Section A, enclosed in this edition, looks back at the early history of the city and its founders with updated information.

Section B, coming next week, takes an in-depth look at the limestone industry in Rogers City, its leaders and origins, along with more historic photographs.

Section C, coming as an insert in the July 29 edition, focuses on sports, with many interesting stories, facts and photos of players from Rogers City High School.

Section D, coming in the Aug. 5 edition, is a combination of many interesting historical features including a look back at the Urban Renewal project, the murder of Albert Molitor and more people significant in the history of Rogers City.

Once all the sections have been inserted in the newspaper, the entire 96-page special edition will be available—featuring all the sections together, A, B, C and D—at the Advance for $5.