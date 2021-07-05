Patricia Elenor Suchy

Patricia Elenor Suchy, 89, of Posen passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and love June 12, 2021. She was born November 10, 1931 in Peerless, Montana to Michael and Anna (Martyniuk) Suchy. She is survived by five nieces; and many great-nieces and nephews. Friends may visit at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Posen on Tuesday, July 6, from 10 a.m. through time of her memorial Mass at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating. ogle_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> ogle_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

Inurnment will take place at Mt. Hope Catholic Cemetery in Port Huron Tuesday, July 13, at 1:30 p.m. with Deacon John Fitzmaurice conducting her committal service.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of Michigan or to a charity of your choice in memory of Patricia Suchy.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home – Rogers City.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.