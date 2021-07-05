Ralph Harold Kreft

Ralph Harold Kreft, 98, of Belknap Township peacefully went to be with his Lord June 16, 2021 from Birch Lane AFC Home. He was born February 4, 1923 in Rogers City to Charles and Clara (Juhne) Kreft. On November 10, 1951 he married Ethel Delores Karsten at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Ralph retired from Calcite in 1983. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Rogers City. Ralph is survived by grandchildren, Lacey (Robert) Peters, Chelsea (fiancé, James Burby) and Kaylee (fiancé, Greg Lubbers) born to Randy and Karen Kreft and Jacob (Jeff Foust), Sandra and Michael born to Karen and Roland Zinke; four great-grandchildren, Aubrey Felicity Peters, Daniel Foust, Malakai Zinke and Ava Zinke; Ralph is also survived by a sister-in-law, Deanna Karsten. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel; and siblings, Rudolph, Fred, Elmer, Carl, Elsie, Hattie, Laura, Agnes, Hannah and Ellen. d/show_ads.js'> d/show_ads.js'>

Friends may visit at St. John Lutheran Church in Rogers City Friday, July 16, from 10 a.m. through time of his memorial service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. David Weirauch officiating.

Inurnment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. John Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice in memory of Ralph Kreft.

“Many thanks go to all the caregivers at Birch Lane and Hospice of Michigan for all they did for Dad.”

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.