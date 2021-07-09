Virginia Ann Wozniak, 91, of Posen passed away at MidMichigan Medical Center-Alpena Monday, July 5, 2021 following a brief illness.

Virginia Ann Smigelski was born at the family farm May 18, 1930 to Michael and Anna (Modrzynski) Smigelski. She met her soulmate, Stanley Wozniak, and they were married at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Posen July 21, 1951. They have been blessed with 69 years of marriage and would have celebrated 70 years together in a few weeks.

She loved her family and her pride and joy were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed attending their school activities and never missed an opportunity to attend their sporting events whether locally or at the college level. She was always ready for a trip to the casino, playing spitzer, cribbage, or a quick game of gin rummy. She will always be known for her wonderful “pistachio dessert” which we all loved. Virginia was the teacher, the listener, the voice of reason and that quiet strength we all loved. She always had that “sparkle in her eye” and “touch of mischief in her voice” which will be missed but not forgotten. Virginia was a devoted member of St. Casimir Parish and its Rosary Sodality.

Virginia survived by her husband, Stanley; their eight children, Chuck (Joette) Wozniak, Ken (Ginny) Wozniak, Cheryl (Kevin) Kranzo, Frank Wozniak, Donna (Pat) Couture, Mary Ellen Wozniak, Michelle (Joel) Styma and Linda (Hardy Tulgestka) Sharpe; 13 grandchildren, Matthew (Stacy) Wozniak, Melissa (Todd Schwalbach) Wozniak, Angela (Jason) Kowalski, Tom (Connie) Wozniak, Victoria (Allen) Brashaw, Jeremy (Audrey) Kranzo, Stacy (Ben) Skiba, Scott Couture, Anna (Nathan Lenard) Couture, Brad Styma, Austin (Michael Klein) Sharpe, Travis (Jenna Hincka) Sharpe and Jared Sharpe; their 14 great-grandchildren, Lindsey and Alex Wozniak, Jacob, Jenna and Julia Kowalski, Harper, Hudson and Hadley Wozniak, Nolan Brashaw, Kayla and Katherine Kranzo, Blair and Bryce Skiba, Kenleigh Klein and Baby Girl Brashaw who is due in September; two siblings, Loretta Petroskey and Michael (Anna) Smigelski; sisters-in-law, Virginia Smigelski, Stella Smigelski and Blanche Meyers; and brothers-in-law, Raymond (Laurie) Wozniak and John Misiak.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Anna Smigelski; her brothers, Edward, Harry and Floyd Smigelski; and her sisters, Valerie Nowaczewski and Eleanore Smith.

Family and friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home in Rogers

City Monday, July 12 from 3-8 p.m.where St. Casimir Rosary Sodality will lead the rosary at 5:30 p.m.

The Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz will conduct the parish prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume Tuesday, July 13 at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Posen beginning at 9 a.m. followed by her funeral Mass at 10 a.m. with the Revs. Duchnowicz and Stan Bereda officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Casimir Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to St. Casimir Catholic church or Posen First Responders.

