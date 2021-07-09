Blanche Polaski

Blanche Polaski, 94, of Alpena, formerly of Posen passed away July 6, 2021 at home in Alpena. She was born January 10, 1927 in Posen to Peter and Johanna (Rygwelski) Lewandowski.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Friday, July 9, from 4 – 8 p.m. where the rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. followed by the wake service at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume Saturday at St. Casimir Catholic Church at 10 a.m. through time of her Mass at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating.

Burial will follow at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery.

A complete obituary will be announced when her funeral arrangements are finalized. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.