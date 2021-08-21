Presque Isle County Advance

Ruth June Fleming, 93, of Metz Township passed away at Medilodge in Hillman August 11, 2021. She was born June 15, 1928 in Rogers Township to Frank and Celia (Mitka) Chrzan. Ruth married Marvin August 16, 1952 at Hope Lutheran Church in Hawks. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, Jared and Jennifer, going on all-terrain vehicle rides and fishing in the pond. Ruth was one of 14 children and stayed close to her siblings, always listening and being a “big” sister to them all. You could always find her listening to polka music when working around the house. cript> cript>

She is survived by her son, Jerry (Darla) Fleming; twin grandchildren, Jared and Jennifer Fleming; three siblings, Joanne Hutchcraft, Mary (Phil) Kreft and Patricia Chrzan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; her parents; and 10 siblings.

A private graveside service will take place on Marvin’s and Ruth’s 69th wedding anniversary, together again.

Memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice in memory of Ruth Fleming.

