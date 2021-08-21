Carlene Kaye (LeVeck) Filipiak, 77, of Rogers City passed away peacefully in Saline January 27, 2020 following a nine-week battle with cancer, while comforted by her husband, children and grandchildren.

The beloved daughter of Louis and Virgilene (Ohlrich) LeVeck she was born October 5, 1942.

Carlene is survived by her husband Arthur; sons Michael (Laurie) of Ann Arbor and Brian of Pinckney; four grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; and sisters, Sandra, Judy, Donna and Karen.

