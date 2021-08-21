Gerald “Jerry” L. Galer Sr., 82, of Onaway, died at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital in Petoskey Friday August 13, 2021. The son of Perry and Theresa Galer, Jerry was born in Grand Rapids February 9, 1939.

Jerry married Carol Davis March 21, 1959 and they made their home in Grand Rapids. They moved to Onaway in 1967; it was a big step to leave their parents and family members, but they believed it was best for their family to leave the city during such a tumultuous time. Once in Onaway, Jerry took a job with his brother-in-law L.Z. Brewbaker, where he devoted over 40 years of service before retiring.

Jerry was baptized and a follower of Christ. He attended church frequently, as well as many Bible studies. As health issues eventually prevented him from leaving his home, friends and family would visit to study the word.

Jerry was a lover of all things NASCAR. He had a particular affinity towards domestic car brands, like Ford (a favorite of his), and would get upset when foreign car brands, such as Chevy or Dodge, would win the race. He was a staple at the Onaway Speedway before his vision loss, so much so that he was awarded “Fan of the Year” by the track owners.

Jerry loved his wife and family immensely. His idea of a great time was having his family over for a barbecue. He had a great sense of humor and a loud, infectious laugh. He was well-known for playing practical jokes on anyone and everyone, leaving no one off limits to his prankster ways.

Jerry’s favorite hobbies included plowing snow and cutting grass. In the community, it wasn’t uncommon to see him volunteer to do both for those in need of help. He also loved to tinker in his garage and always had a project going. He was so innovative and resourceful, to the point where he made the impossible possible. His resilience was legendary.

Jerry leaves his wife of 62 years, Carol of Onaway; sons, Jerry and Cliff (Christine), both of Onaway; daughters, Vicki Galer (Grant) of Millersburg, Peggy (Glenn) Ferris of Cheboygan and Kimberly Patanjo of Portland, Oregon; 16 grandchilden; five great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; as well as his sister, Skip (Jim) Lewis of Lincol

n Lake; and many nieces and nephews.Jerry was preceded in death by his brothers, Wayne, Carlton and Leslie; and sisters, Joyce and Lorraine.

Jerry’s family will receive friends at their home in Onaway at 21162 Loden St. beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 22. Jerry’s final resting place will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Onaway.

Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Jerry to the Onaway Ambulance Equipment Fund.

Cremation arrangements were in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.