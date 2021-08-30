Clifford Donald Newsted

Clifford Donald Newsted, 80, of White Cloud passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Fountain View of Coopersville. Clifford was born July 13, 1941, in Onaway to Wallie Norman and Ruth (Preston) Newsted and married Ilah Minnie Wellesley April 11, 1959, in Onaway. He had worked for General Motors as a truck driver and loved the outdoors. Clifford enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and snowmobiling.

Clifford is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Ilah; sons, Dale (Barbara) Newsted and Darren (Pat) Newsted; grandchildren Annie, Stacie, Barbara, Alisha, Aric, Becky, Christopher, Klarissa and Darren Jr.; stepgrandaughters, Sharon and Karilyn; several great-grandchildren; and sisters, Barbara Neuburger and Beverly Hyde (Clifford was the youngest of 13 children). He was preceded in death by his daughter, Denise Mohr; and grandson, Brandon Lee Newsted.

There will be no services for Clifford at this time. Friends may share memories and condolences for the Newsted family at www.crandellfh.com.

